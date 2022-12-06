The main difference between the outgoing K105 and the new K110 is the redesigned chassis.

For the first time, Bredal showcased its new K110 series to its home market at the show in Denmark. The three-model lineup will replace the outgoing K105 series. It is available in three options – the K110 is a bogie-axle machine, the K110XE features two hydraulically driven mounted spreading plates and the top of the range K110XESC features section control.

The main difference between the K105 and the K110 is the redesigned chassis. With the XC rear-mounted spreading system, the K105 unit was rear-heavy. The new chassis is stepped three-quarters of the way towards the rear, meaning it has a different geometry and far better weight distribution.

The standard K110 offers fertiliser spreading widths of 12-36m, while the top end model offer spreading widths of 24-48m. All models are integrated with full Isobus control, feature built-in tilt sensors to adjust application rates in hilly terrain and feature in-cab adjustment to application rate.