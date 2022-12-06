The unit is essentially a modular platform which sits on the spreaders outer structure (five bracket types available).

In development six years, Danish firm Argo Bag launched its product to the market this year. The unit is designed to offer faster, easier and safer opening of big bags of fertiliser in the spreader.

The unit is essentially a modular platform which sits on the spreader’s outer structure (five bracket types available). It’s then clamped on to the frame via a rubber damper. The platform is spring-loaded. Once a big bag of fertiliser is placed on the platform via a loader etc, the hardened double-sided steel knives cut the bag when it’s placed downwards, and again as it’s being lifted up.

It allows the user to load the big bags of fertiliser from inside the tractor cab, cutting out the need for the manual element. The unit is CE marked and weighs in at 200kg.

With over 100 units sold to date, it’s well finished and innovative, but it’s an expensive piece of kit priced at €4,680 plus VAT.

