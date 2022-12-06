Danish company SteerGuide ApS provides retrofit autosteer solutions to upgrade older tractors and machines. It was set up by 25-year-old engineer Jeppe Frølund Jensen, who wanted to make the latest tech available for older kit.

Making its debut at the show, SteerGuide claims to have sold over 30 units of its ‘Pro’ at the event. It uses a specially designed proportional valve on a hydraulic block to control the tractor’s hydraulics. The firm builds the wiring harness for each tractor. Coupled with a wheel angle sensor, a CanBus controller and Hemisphere antenna, all information is relayed to an in-cab Android tablet. Here, the operator inputs key information and then selects the AB lines and presses engage for autosteering. It is Isobus ready, with this element ready for the 2023 season.

With a subscription, it offers Real Time Kinematic (RTK) GPS, the most accurate steering available (within 2.5cm). In Denmark, it is priced at €8,500 plus VAT which includes fitting, an RTK subscription and a one-year warranty.