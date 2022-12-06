Deutz-Fahr presented the 6150.4 from its latest 6.4 Series at the show. The range features a new engine, new transmission options and a new front suspended axle. The three models in the series are the 6130.4 (130hp), 6140.4 (140hp), and 6150.4 (150hp). All three are fitted with Deutz-Fahr’s FARMotion 45 four-cylinder engine which comes coupled with the new 20F x 16R RVshift powershift concept transmission or the TTV CVT option.

As standard, the gear pump hydraulic system produces 90 l/min (or optional 120 l/min load-sensing pump) while the rear lift capacity is 5,870kg (optional 9,170kg) across each of the models.

The MaxiVision cab comes in one of three spec levels. The basic MaxiVision cab is fitted with three or four mechanical spools in the RVshift while the MaxiVision+ sees two mechanical and two electric spools available for either transmission option. The top spec MaxiVisionPro cab offers fully electric spool valves and an optional 12in monitor on the TTV models only.