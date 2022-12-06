Would you believe that 99% of excavators in Sweden and 78% of those in Denmark are equipped with a tilt-rotator, versus just 2% of those in the world market. This would suggest there is a huge future for this type of product and is something that we see beginning to grow in popularity.

Engcon is a Swedish manufacturer which builds tilt-rotators for excavators from 2t up to 40t. For those unaware of what this is, it’s essentially like having an extra wrist which fits in between the hitch and the excavator bucket/attachment.

The firm showcased a range of models including an EC214 (9-14t machines) with up to a 45° tilt angle and proportional joystick control at the show. Depending on the machine and the customers’ requirements, basic spec uses the excavator’s own joysticks, while the higher-end spec uses its own joysticks which can be modified by each driver. Pricing will be their biggest obstacle in this country, with entry-level pricing starting at €25,000 and ranging all the way up to €50,000 plus VAT.