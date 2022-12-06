Depending on spec and size, prices with a hydraulic controlled blade start from €5,500 and range up to €11,000 plus VAT.

New rules around the prevention of direct runoff from farm roadways to watercourses apply to all farms and is likely to see equipment like this Fransgard road grader grow in popularity.

It has the ability to level, grade and repair roads and tracks. Built in Denmark, these machines can introduce or change the camber which allows water to run off a road.

Fransgard offers a whole pile of models depending on spec, size and budget. The 2.5m GT-DKH displayed features a three-point suspension where the horizontal angle is set to 20° to each side between boom and hitch via a ram on the headstock. It is equipped with a Hardox blade.

