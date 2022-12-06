Coloured handles for hydraulic hoses with dust protection covers are the first products from Danish startup Hydrosafe ApS.

The product consists of an aluminium handle for hydraulic hoses on field implements. It features an identifiable coloured handles which can be engraved with that hoses function, alongside the coupling which is fitted with a rubber bellow.

Hydrosafe offers coloured handles fitted with a rubber bellow to protect the coupling against dust and dirt.

The rubber bellow has been designed to protect the coupling against dust and dirt. It is fitted on the handle and seals off the male coupling, both when fitted or dismantled.

The colour coding helps cut out switchovers due to incorrect installations. It can handle up to 1,000 bar pressure. Currently only available for half-inch couplings, other sizes are in development.