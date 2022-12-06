The cab on the new The MLT 850-145 V+ is positioned higher than existing NewAg XL models.

Manitou presented its new MLT 850 145 V+ at Agromek, this being one of the first times the new NewAg XL model has been publicly seen since its launch last month.

The MLT 850-145 V+ comes as the fourth model in the NewAg XL range, following the launch of the MLT 841, 1041 and 961. Aimed towards the larger farms, the MLT 850-145 V+ has a lift capacity of 5,000kg, maximum reach height of 7.6m and over 600Nm of torque.

Under the bonnet is a four-cylinder 141hp Yanmar engine coupled with the M-Vario Plus 40km/h transmission. Hydraulic performance is provided by a 200l/min load-sensing hydraulic pump.

The familiar well-finished NewAg XL cab now sits higher compared to the smaller capacity NewAg XL models in the range; this is to further improve visibility. The MLT 850-145 V+ comes as standard with Joystick Switch & Move (JSM) Autopower which automatically adjusts the required engine speed to the hydraulic movements controlled via the JSM.

Manitou also previewed its new patented joystick steering system. This provides operators with the option of steering the machine with a mini-joystick instead of the traditional steering wheel.