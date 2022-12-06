One of the major updates to the Tornado series is the narrower more tapered body design.

New and improved Tornado spreader series from Joskin

Joskin unveiled its latest range of long-standing Tornado rear discharge muck spreaders ranging from 8.6m3 to 22.4m3 at Agromek.

Since the arrival of the range in 1990, Joskin says it has continually evolved and improved the lineup. The main change is a narrower body that’s now more tapered and features smoother sidewalls so that muck can be more easily emptied from the spreader.The rear side has also been widened to increase the spreading regularity. Hydraulic pipes are now routed through the upper body edge strip for increased protection. Further refinements include redesigned mudguards with a 45° inclination to avoid material gathering on the machine.

Both horizontal and vertical beater models are available, with the latter available in three different body heights. The Horizontal Horizon model is available in two body heights.