The Weidemann Hoftrac 1190e is available with three different battery options.

Weidemann’s recently introduced Hoftrac 1190e electric loader was on display at Agromek.

The 1190e benefits from a new enclosed cabin and three new lithium-ion battery pack options. Aside from a standard 48v 14.1kWh battery, customers can specify an optional 18.7kWh or 23.4kWh alternative.

Charging can be doubled with an optional second 3kW on-board charger.

Two electric motors are used – one for the drive system (6.5 kW) and one for hydraulic functions (8.5kW) so power is only drawn as needed.

The straight tipping load is 1,550kg which can be increased up to 1,620kg depending on specification.

The charging point is to the rear right-hand side of the machine and fitted with a control box to prevent overload of the charging infrastructure. A variety of plug types are offered to suit different charging infrastructures.

In its standard form, the 1190e offers an operating weight of 2,170kg meaning it can remain compliant and not exceed a total gross vehicle weight of 3,500kg when combined with a trailer.