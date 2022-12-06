While trying to reduce compaction on his farm during silage time, Danish engineer Rasmus Helms designed a quick-attach combi-hitch for the back of a forager. This was designed so it could tow the trailer, meaning there would be no need for a tractor in the field so there would be just one track from the forager and trailer.

He now offers a range of combi-hitch solutions. It comes in two parts – one attached to the tractor/forager and the other to the trailer/implement. Rasmus says contractors can use one less tractor when running this quick hitch at silage.

Two trailer modules are available- one has PTO (€8,522 plus VAT) and the other doesn’t (€4,950 plus VAT).

The firm have also developed a firesafe unit which can disconnet a baler via a cab mounted control box in under 20 seconds. Its priced at €10,000 plus VAT.

It’s almost like the old double-chop setup – the harvester is always pulling a trailer while the tractors are on the road most of the time. It’s also an effective system for one-man operators spreading lime or dung, or drawing bales with just one tractor.

SIWI is compatible with air and hydraulic brakes, LS, Isobus and different control boxes. It can be coupled with two different trailer modules. One has PTO (€8,522 plus VAT) and the other doesn’t (€4,950 plus VAT).