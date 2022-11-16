This year has seen the welcome return of the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena which showcased the best we have in Ireland’s growing agtech ecosystem.

Over the past five weeks, Enterprise Ireland has partnered with the Irish Farmers Journal to highlight the companies that won their respective categories this year.

The exciting developments from all the entries this year are very welcome for the agtech industry.

Enterprise Ireland is focused on the development of this sector, creating high-value jobs that will enhance Ireland’s rural economies. Enterprise Ireland facilitated 154 meetings with international buyers and companies that led to 64 contract opportunities at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The importance of innovation to increase productivity on farm, while minimising the impact on our climate and biodiversity in Ireland and across the globe, is of primary focus for all.

Costs are a real concern for farms right now, with fertilisers, diesel, energy and shipping costs all up, and that’s on top of supply chain issues. Solutions that can help the industry navigate its way forward in a progressive and profitable way are essential for all involved in the agricultural and food industries. Irish agtech has a huge role to play now and probably a more important role in our future.