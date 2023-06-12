The objective is to showcase technologies that are considered valuable and readily accessible to farmers, as determined by an independent judging panel.

Members of AgTech Ireland are set to attend the upcoming Moorepark open day in a new collaboration between the organisation, Teagasc and Enterprise Ireland.

As part of the open day, a select number of member companies will be present at the AgTech Ireland stand.

The companies in attendance will showcase technologies that have been recognised as valuable and widely accessible to farmers by an independent judging panel.

AgTech Ireland chair Padraig Hennessy expressed his appreciation for the initiative: "We are pleased to participate in one of the most significant events for Ireland's dairy sector, focusing on technical efficiency and sustainability.

"It is a great opportunity for our member companies to showcase proven technology solutions that support farmers on their sustainability journey."

Padraig extended an invitation to dairy farmers and stakeholders to visit the AgTech Ireland stand at the open day which takes place in Moorepark, Cork, on 14 July.