Ireland’s farmers are under relentless pressure to reduce emissions, improve their environmental footprint, enhance biodiversity, reduce inputs, cope with lower direct payments and feed a growing population.

It’s no wonder that the sector appears daunting in the current moment.

Without access to the necessary tools to achieve all of these goals, many farmers will struggle to transition to this new green model.

The role of technology on farms has never been more crucial. Agtech must enable farmers to operate more efficiently, cut costs, boost profits, and provide useful insights into crop and animal performance to inform decision-making.

This is a significant challenge, but as the companies featured in this year’s agtech focus demonstrate, the industry is more than up to the task.

We delve into the growing significance of technology in boosting agricultural sustainability and profitability. Catherine Lascurettes of AgTech Ireland, provides insight into her organisation’s role within this thriving sector.

We give an in-depth overview of the winners of the 2023 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Awards.

A total of 18 companies have been honoured for their technological achievements, spanning satellite-based grass measuring systems to new lime applicators.

We showcase a smart off-grid renewable generation system. This innovative technology was featured at the Irish Farmers Journal stand during the 2023 National Ploughing Championships, demonstrating its potential in Irish agriculture.

We also explore the evolving policy landscape in the UK on farm robotics.