AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme is open for its third year.

The AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme, which is now in its third year, is seeking applications for 2023 from start-ups.

The UCD innovation centre has announced that it is accepting proposals from early-stage start-ups with cutting-edge goods and services in the agri-food, veterinary, equine and AgTech sectors, as well as those with plans to expand internationally.

The 12-week intensive hybrid 2023 AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme, which starts in October, includes specialised business development workshops, investor readiness training, mentoring from business advisers and industry experts, guest speakers and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD's venture capital and business angel networks.

The in-person workshops will take place at the new AgTechUCD Innovation Centre, which is currently under construction at UCD Lyons Farm.

Needs and challenges

AgTechUCD director Niamh Collins explained that the programme is “tailored to address the particular needs and challenges facing start-ups in the ag tech and agri-food sectors”.

“The aim of the programme is to fast track the business development and leadership skills of participants and to provide them with the support and guidance needed to accelerate their start-ups on the global stage,” Collins said.

AgTechUCD also offers extra assistance, including access to UCD Lyons Farm's incubator facility and on-farm testing for innovative goods and services.

Among the 19 start-ups which have completed the programme over the last two years are Cotter Agritech, Farm Fayre, MyGug and Proveye.

Partners

The partners on this programme include Enterprise Ireland, AIB, The Yield Lab Europe, Devenish, Ornua, Herdwatch, IFAC, Thrive/SVG Ventures and support from AgTech Ireland member companies.

This programme is part of NovaUCD and has been funded by Enterprise Ireland through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

The 2023 programme will conclude next January when all participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding.

For further information on the 2023 AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme and to apply visit here.