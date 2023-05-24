Wednesday’s Tirlán AGM saw Patsy Ahern retire from the co-op’s board. He is being replaced by Dan Lynch as the Castlelyons area representative.

Patsy, along with John Murphy from Donaghmore/Monasterevin (not to be confused with the Tirlán chair, who is John G Murphy from north Wexford/east Wicklow) also resigned from the Glanbia plc board earlier this month. Neither man will be replaced in this capacity, as Tirlán’s representation on Glanbia’s board shrinks to three.

Those three are the aforementioned chair, along with vice-chairs Pat Murphy and Brendan Ahern, who all face re-election on Friday at the next Tirlán board meeting.

They are expected to be returned, but this will be Pat Murphy’s final year on the Tirlán board, so expect some jostling for position to replace him in 2024.