The number of inseminations recorded by AI technicians so far in 2022 is back 2.5% on the same period last year.

So far this year, there has been over 16,000 fewer inseminations recorded on the ICBF website, despite an extra 28,000 dairy cows in the country on 1 April.

With very weak demand for dairy stock, it appears that dairy farmers have taken the decision to calve fewer replacements in 2023. Culling is also up with the number of dairy cows slaughtered to the end of April, up almost 30%, with an extra 22,000 dairy cows slaughtered in the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Very high cull cow prices and very high input costs are likely to be the main reason why farmers have culled harder this spring.

Overall dairy cow numbers are up 1.7% on the same time last year at 1.67m cows.

Milk recording

Meanwhile, more farmers are undertaking milk recording this year, with a 14% increase year to date in the number of cows being recorded. With blanket dry cow therapy banned since 1 January, farmers need information on which cows can get selective dry cow therapy.