"If you were in Caherciveen you'd now have to go to Killarney, that's between 50 and 60 miles," says Michael Healy-Rae.

Some 70 of AIB’s 170 banks across the country will go cashless by the end of the year, a move which AIB will “never be forgiven” for, according to Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

He said it was an abandonment of their customers and a kick in the teeth to the taxpayers who gave AIB €22bn to bail them out a short number of years ago.

“If you were in Ballinskelligs or Valentia Island, it’s more again.

“My phone is on fire with business people and other people ringing saying they need the service they are providing,” he said.

The changes will mean the branches will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange or bank drafts. Any drop safes and night safes will also be removed.

According to the bank, the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable as digital usage soars.

The branches will begin to change their services from 30 September and 21 October 2022.

AIB’s managing director of retail banking, Jim O’Keeffe, said: “How customers want to bank with us is undergoing a huge transition as digital usage is soaring.

“AIB is retaining its 170-strong branch network across the country, while repurposing some branches. We are also expanding our 20 year partnership with An Post which provides cash and payment services in the community.

“This, along with access to 4,000 ATMs nationwide and cash back at many of the 25,000 AIB merchant services terminals, provides a unique way to sustain our presence in the community and meet customers’ changing needs,” O’Keeffe said.