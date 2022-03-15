The plan includes changes to slurry spreading dates, LESS and the maximum rates of nitrogen. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that the Department of Agriculture must understand the challenges farmers are facing when enforcing the new Nitrates Action Plan (NAP).

The new plan includes longer closed period for the spreading of slurry, reduced maximum chemical nitrogen rates and the establishment of a chemical fertiliser register.

Funding will also be needed to support farmers in adjusting to the heightened environmnetal standards contained in the plan, stated IFA environment and rural affairs chair Paul O’Brien.

O’Brien expressed disappointment with the lack of farmer consultation regarding some of the changes to the nitrates regime and said the plan would significantly impact farming in all sectors.

“The new nitrates programme will have significant implications for farmers across all sectors,” commented O’Brien.

“Some of the new measures have financial implications and it is going to be important that farmers are supported either through grant aid or Accelerated Capital Allowance (ACA) schemes to meet the greater environmental standards, which will benefit the entire country,” he said.

New changes

O’Brien also reminded farmers to check and understand the changes which may impact them in the new plan.

“It’s important that the Department is cognisant of the challenges facing farmers and takes this into account during the transition to the new NAP,” he said.

He also stated that policymakers must renew their consideration of implications to food security that changes in policy will have.

“The renewed focus on food security has to underpin all policy decisions in farming,” he said.