Airfield Estate, a 38ac working urban farm and gardens in Dublin, is seeking what it described as “food revolutionaries” to join its new youth board.

The farm is seeking teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 who “care about food or sustainability and would like to help revolutionise the future of food”.

Those interested will form a new youth board to work alongside the team and established board at Airfield Estate to “shape its ambition to be at the cutting edge of food systems”.

Mission

An Airfield spokesperson said it is on a mission to make Dublin a sustainable “food city” and to be a “leading voice in food sustainability beyond the walls of the estate in Dundrum”.

They said Airfield wants people to get to know their food, how it's produced, the impact it has on their body and the world around them, and help them understand the role they can play in creating a healthier, more sustainable food system for all.

Airfield says it will take guidance from the youth board for its “direction and ideas” and will develop board members through training and peer support.

Members of this new youth board will be asked to represent their own life experiences and perspectives within Airfield’s team on the topic of sustainability and food.

They will work collaboratively (remotely and on-site in Airfield) with a team of approximately eight to 10 peers and members of the Airfield team.

All corners

Speaking on their search for youth board members, Airfield CEO Claire Mac Evilly said: “With the launch of this new youth board, our goal is to bring inspirational young foodies, activists or any young person with a desire to change our food system together from all corners of the country.

“We want to put community at the heart of the city's transformation, learning from and with younger generations, as we in turn invest our time and resources into them.”

To find out more and apply to join Airfield Estate’s youth board, readers can click here.