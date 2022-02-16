The first of the shows takes place next week at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Balmoral Park, Co Antrim.

The AJS Spring Farm Machinery shows are just around the corner, having not taken place since 2020.

The first of the 2022 shows will take place next week on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 February in Northern Ireland at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Balmoral Park, Co Antrim, before making the journey south.

The second show then takes place from 1-3 March over three days in the Cavan Equestrian Centre.

The final show takes place in Millstreet, Co Cork, on 22-24 March in the Green Glens Arena.

New to the Millstreet event this year is the Grass Mac, a large outdoor arena dedicated to grass machinery.

This is the first year that both the Cavan and Millstreet shows will take place over three days, which organisers believe will help disperse and accommodate larger crowds.

All shows will open from noon until 10pm daily, with tickets available for purchase at the door upon entry.