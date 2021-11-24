The Millstreet, Balmoral and Cavan Spring Farm Machinery shows have been rescheduled following the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

AJS Promotions, organisers of the Spring Farm Machinery (SFM) shows, has taken the decision to reschedule the Millstreet, Balmoral and Cavan shows, which were set to take place in early 2022.

This decision follows the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The shows will now return in late February and March, with Balmoral taking place first in the Eikon Exhibition Centre on 23 and 24 February, Cavan in the Cavan Equestrian Centre on 2 and 3 March and Millstreet in the Green Glens Arena on 23 and 24 March.

Commenting on the decision, SFM group CEO Andrew Short said: “After monitoring the situation very closely and taking on board the concerns of our exhibitors and health and safety bodies, alongside appreciating how much planning and work goes in to preparing for shows like these, a decision had to be made.

“With the lack of clarity around a potential circuit breaker after the festive period, particularly those related to holding trade exhibitions, we have made the decision to postpone the events for a short period of time until March 2022.”