The three spring farm machinery shows, hosted by AJS Promotions in Cork, Antrim and Cavan, are set to return from January 2022.

The first of the three shows held around the country is set to take place at Millstreet, Co Cork.

The show will mark its return to the Green Glens Arena on 19 and 20 January.

The organiser has said that visitors can expect over 200 exhibitors, with all the major brands of farm machinery on display.

The following week, on 26 and 27 January, the Eikon exhibition centre will play host to the show.

Meanwhile, the final show held by the organiser is scheduled to take place on 2 and 3 February at the Cavan Equestrian Centre. Each of the shows is scheduled to take place from noon to 10pm daily.