The first of the AJS spring shows will kick of in he Green Glens Arena on the 18 and 19 January.

The trio of spring farm machinery shows hosted by AJS Promotions are set to return from January 2023.

The first of the three shows held across the country kicks off in Millstreet, Co Cork, in the Green Glens Arena on the 18 and 19 January. The following week, on the 25 and 26 January, the show will head north to the Eikon exhibition centre in Co Antrim.

Finally, Cavan Equestrian Centre will play host on the 1 and 2 February.

Each of the shows is scheduled to take place from noon to 10pm daily.