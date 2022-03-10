The Co Kilkenny vegetable supplier Iverk Produce has signed a five-year contract with Aldi Ireland to supply the retailer with 75% of its Irish Rooster, Maris Piper, Kerr Pinks, Golden Wonders and baby potato stocks - some 24,000t per year.

“We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Aldi. This is a massive boost for both our staff and growers in this difficult climate we find ourselves in,” said Iverk Produce’s James O’Shea.

Iverk Produce has supplied Aldi since 1999 and employs 150 workers full-time. Some 35 part-time workers are also employed in the operation.

Only Irish-grown and -packed produce will be supplied by the company in its contract with Aldi.

The €100m deal will see Iverk Produce expanding its facilities with a fully-automated packhouse to package the lines of its 50 local growers.

“Working with Aldi has given us the security to expand and invest in our business and we look forward to working with Aldi for many years to come,” O’Shea added.