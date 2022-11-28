Operating profit at Aldi's operations in Ireland were nearly cut in half in 2021, dropping to €39.8m from €72.1m the previous year.

There was some good news on the sales side, with growth remaining positive as turnover increased 1% to €2bn.

Aldi said the drop in profits was a result of the "retailer’s resolute focus on putting colleagues, customers and suppliers before profits."

Group managing director at Aldi Ireland Niall O’Connor said that there was a continued impact from COVID-19 on the business last year.

Footprint

The company announced plans to increase its footprint in Dublin, opening 11 new stores in the city over the next five years. The expansion in the capital will cost €73m, according to a press release.

Aldi's total investment in Ireland in 2021 was €96m and the company already announced a west of Ireland expansion programme earlier this year, which will see €63m spent over the next two years in the region.

The company gave no guidance on expected profits for 2022, nor did it make any mention of inflation costs this year.