Aldi says it paid higher prices to egg suppliers in June of this year, which it says “represented the largest increases we have ever agreed”.

Aldi says it is extremely disappointed by the ongoing Irish Farmer's Association (IFA) protest at its Cavan store.

Some 80 IFA members continue to protest at both Aldi and Lidl in Cavan town on Thursday, with organisers stating “farmers are adamant that they’re staying until both supermarkets make a concrete commitment on an egg price increase”.

Organisers say they have a rota in place for farmers to protest through the night where they will continue to block deliveries to both supermarkets.

It is understood Aldi management has contacted protesters at their store with a commitment to meet organisers, but will not do so until the protest has been stood down.

At the time of writing, Lidl Ireland had made no contact of any nature to the protesters.

Lidl has also failed to acknowledge or respond to a request for comment from the Irish Farmers Journal on the matter.

‘Hugely frustrated’

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, an Aldi spokesperson said: “We are hugely frustrated at these developments, as they undermine the current ongoing discussions with our suppliers.

"As always, Aldi Ireland is committed to working with and supporting all of our Irish suppliers."

The retailer highlighted that it paid higher prices to egg suppliers in June of this year, which it says “represented the largest increases we have ever agreed”. The spokesperson said Aldi is also “fully engaged in the most recent round of discussions” with suppliers on price.

“We are disappointed that egg producers have taken this approach at a time when we are actively in discussions with our egg suppliers.

"We understand egg producer frustrations and are happy to reassert, again, our commitment to engagement with suppliers with whom we purchase our eggs from.”

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that there are 140 egg producers in Ireland supplying eggs to as few as five packers, who then supply to Irish retailers.

IFA poultry committee vice-chair and egg producer Brendan Soden said that these suppliers fear losing their market share and, therefore, won’t push retailers on price.

“In the end, Aldi is the retailer paying for the produce. They’re the ones that dictate what everybody else gets down the supply chain,” he said.

Taoiseach meeting

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in Cavan town on Thursday afternoon.

IFA poultry committee chair Nigel Sweetman, who has travelled from Cork for the protest, said an IFA delegation met the Taoiseach and discussed the issue of low egg prices being paid by retailers.

He said the Taoiseach reassured the delegation that a food ombudsman is “on the way” and that he acknowledged the issue “needs to be sorted”.

Sweetman says he is aware of egg producers having to go to credit unions to take out loans to restock pullets because “cashflow is not there”.

Free eggs

Brendan Soden said there has been a great response to protesting farmers from customers at both Aldi and Lidl in Cavan town.

The IFA is giving out free eggs to “highlight the damning situation egg, poultry and pig producers are facing due to the lack of return from retailers and processors”.

Free eggs are being given away at the protests in Cavan to highlight the damning situation egg, poultry and pig producers are facing due to the lack of return from retailers and processors.

He said many customers are supportive of the farmers’ plight and are insisting on giving the egg producers some money for their produce. Soden said this will be donated to charity by the IFA after the protest.

