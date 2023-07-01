Aldi is poised to further cut milk prices in its stores, the second move in recent weeks.

The retailer said it will l be reducing the retail prices of all its own-brand milk products by an average of 10 cents.

A 3l carton of fresh milk is dropping from €3.09 to €2.95, a 2l carton from €2.19 to €2.09 and a one-litre from €1.09 to €1.05.

In a statement, Aldi group managing director Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, ALDI Ireland said: “At ALDI, our commitment to our customers is that we will never be beaten on price. This announcement on milk prices, our second in recent weeks, is yet another illustration of that commitment.’’

"We review the market on a daily basis to ensure we remain the best value retailer. Our real-time focus means we can respond quickly.’’

“The economic environment remains challenging, and we will continue with our multi-dimensional response, which involves shielding customers from inflation as much as possible, working with suppliers, ensuring we always have a discount versus the more expensive supermarkets, and monitoring the market in real time”.

The Aldi move follows a flurry of price cuts to food staples such as milk, bread, and butter in the last two months.

Farmers have warned against a race to the bottom on food prices, which they say will threaten the viability of their businesses.