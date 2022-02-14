Mark Gowdy, commercial director at White’s Oats, and Laura Harper, buying director at Aldi Ireland.

Aldi has signed a deal with White’s Oats from Armagh worth £5m in a contract that is to last two years.

The company currently supplies Aldi under its Kavanagh’s brand.

The deal will see the company supplying Aldi’s 149 Irish stores with its oats, along with a range of new products being developed in the coming year.

White’s Oats is both Ireland’s largest oat miller and breakfast cereal producer, working with 100 Irish and 35 British farmers to make a variety of oats and porridge products.

The oats producer also supplies Aldi UK and currently has a £4.3m contract in place with its UK stores.

White’s background

White’s Oats was established in 1841 in Tandragee, Co Armagh.

The company’s traditional milling process includes kilning, steaming and rolling, which delivers a slightly nuttier flavour to the oats.

Today, White’s employs 66 people and produces 1.4m bowls of porridge daily from its oat mill in Tandragee.

Commenting on the new contract, buying directorfor Aldi John Curtin said: “White’s Oats has been a long-term partner with Aldi for the last number of years, and we’re delighted to continue this strong relationship into the future.

“We’re excited to work on new product development with the team over the coming year, and to provide Aldi customers with even more delicious products.”

White’s commercial director Mark Gowdy said the company will to continue to supply Aldi Ireland with a range of traditional and instant porridge oat products into the future.

He attributed the expansion of White’s Oats to Aldi’s support over the past 12 years, adding: “It has allowed our business to expand and flourish and for that we are truly appreciative.”

White’s oat products are made from 100% Irish oats and grown and milled in the Republic of Ireland include Kavanagh’s 1.5kg Premium Oats, Oat Caddy, Original Oat Sachets and Porridge Pots.