On Monday, Aldi announced that it had sourced €1.1bn of locally produced food and drink from Irish suppliers.

Aldi has declined to comment on whether it will increase its share of Irish-supplied fruit and vegetables on the back of shortages in the EU that have hit supplies on shop shelves here.

The Irish Farmers Journal asked the supermarket this week if the shortage had caused Aldi to review using suppliers outside of Ireland, if it plans on increasing its share of Irish-grown fruit and vegetables, and whether consumer spending on Irish produce increased in recent weeks.

Instead, Aldi redirected the Irish Farmers Journal to Retail Ireland’s statement on the current shortages. It said: “Poor weather in parts of Europe and Africa has disrupted the supply of certain fruit and vegetable produce to some Irish stores.

"This has led to shortages of some products. Retailers are actively working with their suppliers to overcome these difficulties, which includes looking to alternative sources of supply where possible.”

This is despite announcing on Monday that it had sourced €1.1bn of locally produced food and drink from Irish suppliers, partnering with over 330 Irish producers.

SuperValu

The same questions were put to SuperValu, Lidl and Tesco. A SuperValu spokesperson did not say whether the supermarket would increase its Irish share of homegrown fruit and vegetables either.

However, the spokesperson did say: “SuperValu can confirm it is replenishing shelves daily, notwithstanding the shortfall that emerged in the European grocery market regarding the supply of strawberries, raspberries, peppers and tomatoes.

“Though the situation has eased, we are continuing to monitor developments closely and are working with suppliers to ensure stock replenishment is maintained.

“Musgrave and its retailers are the greatest supporter of the agri food sector in Ireland, supporting over 1,800 Irish suppliers. We are committed to sourcing from local Irish suppliers where seasonality permits, always prioritising the support of local and Irish producers.”

There was still no response from Tesco or Lidl at the time.