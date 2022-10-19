The Irish Salers Cattle Society held its annual heifer sale in Gort Mart, Saturday 15 October. Top price went to Bernard Hunt, Gurteen, Co Sligo, for Sligo Alexa, a 12-month-old Halley daughter. She sold for €3,350. Bernard also sold three heifers that averaged €2,817/head. Alfie and Conor Melvin, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin, sold 13 heifers averaging €1,955/head. Top price for the Melvins, Ashbury Bumble ET, sold for €2,900.
First prize winner Belmount Aoife, a Knottown Roy daughter, sold for €2,640 and was bred by Brendan Murray, Crookstwon, Co Cork. Brendan averaged €2,165/head for four heifers.
Two of the choice heifers of the day, Ballyconneely Auburn and twin sister Ballyconneely Arusha, sold for €2,550 and €2,100 respectively. Both are daughters of Baron and bred by Terrence Sweeney, Ballyconneely, Co Galway.
Second prize weanling heifer, Cashelard Beauty, a Manclaux daughter, sold for €2,300, bred by Ryan Griffith, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.
Standout heifer Wallstown Audrey, a Hibou daughter, sold for €2,200, bred by Jerry and Ann McNamara, Kilbehenny, Co Cork. Brendan and Ferdia Joyce, Achill, Co Mayo, sold two stylish weanling heifers, Roskeel Autumn and Roskeel Amber, to average €2,050/head.
Youngest calf of the day, March-born Classon Bridget, sold for an impressive €1,750, bred by David Classon, Ardara, Co Donegal.
In-calf commercial heifers also had a great trade. Top price of €3,200 went to PJ Mason, Broadford, Co Clare, closely followed at €3,100 for a heifer bred by Michael Sullivan, Kilnaboy, Co Clare. Michael averaged €2,707/head for seven heifers.
Quality lots in the commercial section sold from €3/kg to €6/kg. Two Salers cows with young Charolais calves at foot sold for €3,100 and €3,000, bred by Joe Mulcair and Gerard O’Grady respectively.
