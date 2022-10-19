The Salers Cattle Society held their annual show and sale of heifers in Gort mart last weekend.

The Irish Salers Cattle Society held its annual heifer sale in Gort Mart, Saturday 15 October. Top price went to Bernard Hunt, Gurteen, Co Sligo, for Sligo Alexa, a 12-month-old Halley daughter. She sold for €3,350. Bernard also sold three heifers that averaged €2,817/head. Alfie and Conor Melvin, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin, sold 13 heifers averaging €1,955/head. Top price for the Melvins, Ashbury Bumble ET, sold for €2,900.

First prize winner Belmount Aoife, a Knottown Roy daughter, sold for €2,640 and was bred by Brendan Murray, Crookstwon, Co Cork. Brendan averaged €2,165/head for four heifers.

Two of the choice heifers of the day, Ballyconneely Auburn and twin sister Ballyconneely Arusha, sold for €2,550 and €2,100 respectively. Both are daughters of Baron and bred by Terrence Sweeney, Ballyconneely, Co Galway.

Second prize weanling heifer, Cashelard Beauty, a Manclaux daughter, sold for €2,300, bred by Ryan Griffith, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Standout heifer Wallstown Audrey, a Hibou daughter, sold for €2,200, bred by Jerry and Ann McNamara, Kilbehenny, Co Cork. Brendan and Ferdia Joyce, Achill, Co Mayo, sold two stylish weanling heifers, Roskeel Autumn and Roskeel Amber, to average €2,050/head.

Youngest calf of the day, March-born Classon Bridget, sold for an impressive €1,750, bred by David Classon, Ardara, Co Donegal.

In-calf commercial heifers also had a great trade. Top price of €3,200 went to PJ Mason, Broadford, Co Clare, closely followed at €3,100 for a heifer bred by Michael Sullivan, Kilnaboy, Co Clare. Michael averaged €2,707/head for seven heifers.

Quality lots in the commercial section sold from €3/kg to €6/kg. Two Salers cows with young Charolais calves at foot sold for €3,100 and €3,000, bred by Joe Mulcair and Gerard O’Grady respectively.