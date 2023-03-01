The scheme replaces GLAS which ran during the last CAP up to 2022. \ Donal O'Leary

Every eligible farmer who applied for the €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has been accepted into the scheme, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Over 46,000 farmers will receive letters from the Department of Agriculture confirming their participation in ACRES over the coming days.

It had been planned that 30,000 farmers would be accepted into the first tranche of ACRES when applications closed in December of last year.

However, the minister’s comments confirm that room has been found to cater for all valid applicants.

“I am delighted to announce that, after receiving more than 46,000 applications, all valid applications submitted for ACRES will be accepted into the scheme in 2023,” Minister McConalogue said on Wednesday.

“ACRES applicants will hear further from my Department, in the coming days, as the formal approval letters are issued.”

Places in the scheme were in high demand, with the closing date extended to allow for more applications to be made for an extra two weeks into last December.

Awaiting letters

The minister asked that all farmers wait until they receive their confirmation letter before contacting either the Department or their farm adviser.

Farmers will not be able to access their Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application system until they have received the letter.

An ACRES approval summary will be issued to each farmer accepted into the scheme before the end of March, showing them where actions have been mapped on their farm.

A plant species identification booklet will also be sent out to help farmers identify the plants that will be used to score their fields entered in the results-based scheme options.

Farmer enthusiasm

Minister McConalogue said that the 46,000 applications demonstrate the willingness farmers have shown to implement environmental measures on their farms.

The general entry route which will cater for most farmers accepted into ACRES pays a maximum of €7,300 each year.

A higher payment ceiling of €10,500 is available under the co-operation entry route open to farmers in some specified areas where measures will be put into action across a number of farms.

“Farmers have shown their desire to enhance the environmental sustainability of their enterprises through their enthusiasm for the CAP strategic plan’s flagship environmental programme,” he commented.

“Farmers have shown that they are ready and willing to play their part and both I and the Government are backing those ambitions.

“I want to harness that enthusiasm and deliver the maximum possible environmental benefit.”

He did acknowledge that administering the scheme will be challenging for Department officials, farmers and advisers.

“It will be challenging, and it will require intensive and focused effort from all concerned – from my Department, from advisers, from co-operation project teams and from farmers – but I look forward to working with everyone to achieve that objective.”

