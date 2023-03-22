I’m told three well-regarded women have been appointed as directors on Agri Aware’s board recently.

The formidable trio include Anne-Marie Butler, Karen Brosnan and Karina Pierce.

Butler is currently head of education at Teagasc and former head of agri at Ulster Bank.

Brosnan is former chair of Nuffield Ireland and a management consultant with expertise in organisation and strategy development and governance.

Pierce is professor of dairy production in UCD’s School of Agriculture and Food Science.

Agri Aware has been hosting a series of Farm Walk & Talk events for hundreds of secondary school students, the last of which takes place on the Irish Farmers Journal demonstration farm, Tullamore Farm, this Thursday, 23 March.