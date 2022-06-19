The Irish Farmers Journal understands that there has been no changes to the scheme terms and conditions, however silage or hay made off this land by farmers will be eligible for the scheme. / Donal O' Leary

Land classified as category one under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme is to be eligible for the €100/ha Fodder Support Scheme, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmer Association (INHFA) has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Earlier this week, the Department of Agriculture announced that this type of land, the most disadvantaged land category, would not be eligible for the scheme.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that there has been no changes to the scheme terms and conditions, however provision will be made so that silage or hay made off this land by farmers will now be eligible.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy told the Irish Farmers Journal that category one ANC land is “more than just hill land” and welcomed the move. It had said up to 30,000 drystock farmers could have been excluded under the scheme as a result.

Maximum fodder

A spokesperson for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the minister devised the Fodder Support Scheme to support the drystock sector in saving the maximum amount of fodder for next winter in the face of increased input costs.

“The Minister is looking at all options to ensure as many beef and sheep farmers can access the €56m scheme which will pay these farmers up to €1,000 each to save silage or hay”.

How to apply

The scheme opened for applications last week and will close on 2 August on agfood.ie. Fodder must be conserved by 5 September.

Farmers can receive up to €100/ha for up to 10ha of land under the scheme.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said confirmation that lands classified as category one land under ANC will now be eligible for the Fodder Support Scheme is a necessary development.

“These lands should never have been excluded. The Minister must move immediately to publish the revised terms cnd Conditions,” he said.

“This is the right thing to do. Excluding category one ANC lands from the terms and conditions was a spectacular own goal by the Minister,” he said.

IFA hill farming chair Cailín Conneely said the IFA has yet to see the full details on how the scheme will be amended but IFA’s understanding is all category one land under ANC will now be eligible to be applied on if the farmer meets the other terms and conditions.

