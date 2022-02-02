IFA deputy president Brian Rushe told the AGM that it is vital there be no loss or dilution of CAP funding through over-complicated schemes with high costs and consultancy charges.

“We want a roadmap to return all the €7bn of funds to Irish farmers,” he told An Taoiseach and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

“Don’t make decisions that will make farming a twilight industry,” Rushe said, adding his voice to the calls not to impose limits on farm output.

“We stopped harvesting peat.

“Now we’re importing it from Latvia, which doesn’t reduce global emissions one bit,” IFA national treasurer Martin Stapleton said, highlighting the pointlessness of ignoring the fact that carbon leakage will undo any possible benefits of reducing production in Ireland.

“The farmers of Ireland feel that the licensing scheme is designed to prevent farmers from harvesting their mature timber. Instead, we’re importing that too. The credibility of the Government is being damaged by such policy failure,” he said.

Renewable energy

He also called on An Taoiseach to support Irish farmers in generating renewable energy.

“Targets that are unachievable will be detrimental in the long-term,” said environment chair Paul O’Brien.

He looked for a commitment from Government that the 22% minimum cut in sectoral carbon emissions will be the maximum target for 2030.