Where is funding for EU nature restoration actually going to be sourced from?

I see that everyone is now looking for farmers to be paid to restore nature and carry out actions to improve biodiversity.

Both farmers and environmentalists alike have been out calling for separate funds in recent weeks.

Only this week the Environmental Pillar was out, seeking up to €2bn to pay farmers to restore nature. The funding should be separate to CAP money, it added, which chimes with what farm organisations are looking for. Isn’t it great that everyone’s on the same page for once. The Dealer’s only question is where is this funding actually going to be sourced from? Answers on a postcard.