Saturday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Waterford and Limerick has been delayed by half an hour, after a number of straw bales fell off a lorry on the M7.

Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal that they are currently dealing with an incident at junction 10 northbound on the road.

“A number of bales are understood to have fallen from a lorry, causing traffic congestion.

“Two lanes remain open. However, gardaí are advising road users to avoid the area if possible.”

Reports suggest tailbacks of up to 10km on the route.

Match delay

As a result of the traffic delays, the GAA has announced that the Limerick-Waterford match has been delayed by half an hour.

The new throw-in time is 5.30pm.