The Irish Tractor Pulling Committee (ITPC) is set to host 75 tractors for its all-Ireland tractor pulling and dyno day on Saturday 30 September in Co Offaly.

A total of 75 tractors are set to appear in the event, 60 of which are agricultural tractors, with the remaining 15 being modified units.

Also on the day, four local machinery dealers will run four dynos, where machinery enthusiasts can bring their own tractor to check what horsepower it’s churning out.

The event is being hosted by the Ballyboy Community Development and Tidy Towns Group.

It is part of a fundraising campaign to construct a new community centre in the village, while donations will be made to Jigsaw, Accessible Counselling Tullamore and Embrace FARM charities.