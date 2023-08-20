Judge Richard O’Beirne, intermediate winner Nigel Wood, Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy, Jim Harrison of the Irish Shows Association, junior winner Jamie Dodd, senior winner Molly Bradley and senior judge Sean Sherman at the Irish Shows Association, Irish Farmers Journal and FBD all-Ireland young stockperson finals. / Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Shows Association, Irish Farmers Journal and FBD all-Ireland young stockperson finals were held on Saturday 19 August at Cappamore Show in Co Limerick.

The event saw 32 competitors from all corners of the country make journeys from west Cork, Mayo, Northern Ireland and the sunny southeast to battle it out to be crowned the 2023 all-Ireland young stockperson champions.

The competition set out to find the best junior (eight to 12 years), intermediate (13 to 17 years) and senior (18 to 25 years) young stockpeople.

Three experts in the field - Eimear McGovern, Richard O’Beirne and Sean Sherman - were given the tasks to judge the three respective age categories.

Junior champion

The juniors began their day with a ring craft section, where they were expected to show themselves and their calves off to the best of their ability.

Judge Eimear McGovern put them through their paces and even asked them to swap calves and lead an unfamiliar animal.

The day followed with grooming, stock judging and a talk with the judge, where Eimear talked them through different showing and judging techniques.

Intermediate section

The intermediate section was judged by Galway man Richard O’Beirne, who had the added competition element of an interview, which was also judged by Shanon Kinahan from the Irish Farmers Journal.

The interview put the young people through their paces, testing their knowledge of feeding, breeding and showing and they also had to take on the task of grooming, showing and stock judging.

Senior team

In the senior section, Laois man Sean Sherman and Martin Merrick from the Irish Farmers Journal put the seniors to the test as they underwent an interview about themselves and their knowledge on feeding, breeding and animal health among other things.

The senior section also included stock judging, grooming and showing.

After a very long day of competitions, it was finally time for the judges to tap forward their prizewinners in each section.

In the junior section, it was Jamie Dodd from Co Down who was tapped forward as the junior all-Ireland young stockperson champion for 2023.

In the intermediate section, it was Nigel Wood from Co Mayo who was tapped forward as the intermediate all-Ireland young stockperson champion for 2023.

In the senior section, it was Molly Bradley from Co Armagh who was tapped forward as the senior all-Ireland young stockperson champion for 2023.

For more photos and results, make sure to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.