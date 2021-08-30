Judges Lyndsey and Garrett Behan with the overall winners from the three sections Raymond Dockery (8-12 years), Adrian Dockery (13-17 years) and Catherine Smyth (17-25 years).

The Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Shows Association (ISA) and FBD hosted the All-Ireland Young Stockperson finals in Tullamore at the weekend.

Entries came from right across Ireland, with a total of 37 young people competing across the three age categories.

All participants were put through their paces, being judged on animal handling, showmanship, preparation and stock judging, with halter making and general knowledge included for the senior entries.

Overall, the day proved a huge success, with all competitors leaving with prize money and rosettes.

Those who were lucky enough to secure a top place won added prize money, but, more importantly, the accolade of being the top stock people in the country.

While there were only a select few overall winners, truth be told, all in attendance were winners, as the standard on show was so high.

All competitors should be very proud of the display they put on last Saturday.

Junior (8-12 years old)

First - Raymond Dockery, Offaly.

Second - Tara Drumm, Westmeath.

Third - Colm Sheahan, Offaly.

Intermediate (13-17 years old)

First - Adrian Dockery, Offaly.

Second - Evan Gunn, Roscommon.

Third - Dylan Dockery, Offaly.

Senior (17-25 years old)

First - Catherine Smyth, Meath.

Second - Conor Maher, Tipperary.

Third - Katie Brady, Cavan.