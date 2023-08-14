Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced at Tullamore Show that the national liming programme will only subsidise up to 40t per farmer.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) rural development chair Michael Biggins has acknowledged the increase in the budget allocation for the national liming programme and commitments made from Government that the budget will be reviewed again if needed.

The call follows Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s announcement at Sunday’s Tullamore Show that the budget for the scheme has been doubled, but that eligible farmers will only receive payment for a maximum of 40t.

The payment rate is to remain at the €16/t initially announced when the scheme opened earlier this year.

“The announcement yesterday is certainly an important first step,” Biggins said, adding that “the Minister must now ensure all valid applications for the liming programme are accommodated, with full payment made.”

Efficiency gains

The rural development chair gave liming as an example of a practice farmers can carry out to reduce emissions while improving efficiency.

“There’s huge focus on farmers regarding the climate challenge. However, what isn’t acknowledged is the significant ambition among farmers to improve on-farm efficiencies and their environmental footprint."

Biggins commented that the IFA had pushed the Minister to increase the scheme’s funding in its pre-budget submission.

“Future funding should reflect the enormous interest in the scheme,” he said.

Read more