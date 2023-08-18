The competition will commence at 11am at Cappamore Show in Co Limerick.

The Irish Shows Association All-Ireland Young Stockperson Finals, in partnership with the Irish Farmers Journal and FBD, will take place on Saturday 19 August at Cappamore Show in Co Limerick.

The finals are set to commence at 11am alongside the cattle rings.

The finals will see three groups of young people divided into their respective age categories - junior (8-12 years), intermediate (13-17 years) and senior (18-25 years) - battle it out to be crowned the 2023 All-Ireland Young Stockpersons of the Year.

There will be three elements to the competition, which will see competitors take on the task of stock judging, grooming and showing and there will also be an interview for those in the intermediate and senior sections.

All of those taking part in the competition have already proven to be successful young stockpersons, fighting off stiff competition at their local or not-so-local shows to qualify for the finals.

Aims

The aim of the competition is to highlight the fantastic work carried out by young beef and suckler farmers all over Ireland and to recognise the future of the pedigree and commercial cattle industry.

The interview element allows the young people to share their knowledge of the industry with the judges and to prove that they are the best young stockperson in Ireland.

Last year's finals, which where held at Trim Show in Co Meath, proved to be a massive success and saw William Stevenson from Co Donegal come out on top in the junior section, Brodie Molloy from Co Louth come out on top in the intermediate section and Cian Connolly from Co Leitrim topped the senior section.

The competition is a huge highlight in the pedigree and showing calendar and the Irish Farmers Journal is incredibly proud to support a competition such as this.