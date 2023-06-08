Sheep 2023 follows in the footsteps of previous successful events held in 2018, 2015 and 2010. \ David Ruffles

Gurteen Agricultural College is the place to be on Saturday 17 June. With free entry, Sheep 2023 offers a good mix of attractions for all the family. Some of the key highlights are documented below and on the following pages:

Over 50 commercial exhibits.

In excess of 800 pedigree sheep.

Extensive breed displays.

Butchery demonstrations and cooking demonstrations with Neven Maguire.

Training the sheepdog and the handler.

Young shepherds’ competition.

Wool shed featuring sheep shearing demonstrations.

The event is family-friendly, with ample parking, lots of catering options, a children’s play area and many more attractions throughout.

There is a good road network leading to Gurteen Agricultural College.

The Eircode for the college, which is located about 25 minutes northwest of Roscrea, is E53 TP93. Visitors travelling from sheep strongholds in the southwest can use the M7 Limerick to Dublin motorway while those travelling from Cork can use a combination of M8 and N62.

Those travelling from the west can branch cross-country, with Portumna and Ballinasloe two relatively direct routes or head towards Athlone with the most straightforward routes for those in the midlands region to approach via Athlone or Tullamore. The event will be signposted once you approach the site.