Last year's FTMTA Farm Machinery show, which took place in July, saw over 7,000 visitors in attendance.

The wait is almost over for this year’s Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show, which takes place at Punchestown Events Centre, Naas, Co Kildare, next Wednesday and Thursday, 5 and 6 July, from 9am to 6pm daily.

This year’s event follows a similar outdoor format to last year, which will see over 85 exhibitors present their latest wares over the course of the two-day event.

A range of machines will make their Irish debut at the event. Such machines include the all-new Fendt Cargo T740 telehandler with its height-adjustable cab, New Holland’s new flagship T7.300 LWB tractor and the Strautmann Magnon eight-forage wagon, just to name a few.

Purchase tickets online

Tickets can be bought online at www.FTMTA.ie/events or on the gate. Adult admission is €20, while OAP and student admission is €15. All kids under the age of 12 go free. Free parking is available on site. Catering and refreshments are all available on site.

Check out the free pullout show supplement inside this week’s Irish Farmers Journal, which includes the list of exhibitors and a show map.