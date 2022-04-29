One of the Limousin bulls that are entered for Monday's sale. Sires include Plumtree Fantastic, Ewdenvale Ivor and Kaprico Eravelle.

The Irish Farmers Journal’s livestock team will be ringside reporting from the Irish Limousin Cattle Society show and sale from Roscrea Mart on Monday 2 May.

Stay tuned to @farmersjournal social media channels and www.farmersjournal.ie for live updates during the day.

The pre-sale show of 41 males and 12 females takes place at 9.30am, with the sale commencing at 12.30pm.

The sale will be streamed live on www.martbids.ie and online bidding is available via the MartBids app.

All males are fertility tested and sold under fertility insurance scheme. All animals export ready on day of sale.

All cattle in the sale are from herds participating in a CHeCS-accredited Johne's herd testing programme.

The judge for the day is well-known Gerry Walshe from the Gerrygullinane Limousin herd.

There is a €400 voucher towards all bulls selling for a minimum of €4,000 in the mart’s sale ring.

Other shows

It’s a busy weekend for the livestock team with a lot of different shows and sales taking place over the May bank holiday weekend

Irish Simmentals in Tullamore

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society will hold a show and sale of bulls in Tullamore Mart on Friday evening 29 April.

Thirty-two bulls are catalogued for sale, with the show taking place at 6pm and the sale commencing at 7pm.

Niamh Gunn will be ringside reporting for the Irish Farmers Journal.

Lisduff Angus sale

The Lisduff Aberdeen Angus herd will hold its annual on-farm production sale of 40 pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls on Saturday 30 April at Lisduff, Co Cavan (A82PF25).

The sale will commence at 2pm, with Ballyjamesduff Mart handling the on-farm sale. Adam Woods will be ringside reporting for the Irish Farmers Journal.

Charolais in Tuam

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will hold a pedigree bull sale in Tuam Mart on Saturday 30 April.

Thirty bulls are catalogued for sale, with the show taking place at 11am.

Tullow's summer spectacular

Tullow Mart in Co Carlow will host its first ever summer spectacular sale on Monday 2 May.

The sale will consist of 46 lots of four sheep breeds, which include Daseenkop (Badger Face Texel), Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted and Valais Blacknose.

Viewing of stock is available from 3pm, with the sale commencing at 6pm. Ellen Durkin will be ringside reporting for the Irish Farmers Journal.