Things are slowly getting back to normal in our society and the cattle business is no different.

Three all-Ireland finals will be decided this weekend.

Mayo v Tyrone in Dublin, the Shorthorn all-Ireland national show in Elphin on Saturday and the Hereford all-Ireland finals in Tullamore tomorrow.

The Hereford finals will take place at Annaharvey Equestrian Centre on the Portarlington road out of Tullamore.

Entry is free but all spectators must pre-book tickets and present them for scanning at the gate on the day of the show.

Over 100 cattle have been entered for the show with many of the country’s top breeders exhibiting at the finals.

It’s sure to attract big interest as it’s the first outdoor cattle show to take place since the outbreak of COVID-19 in spring 2020.

Other events on this weekend

Saturday 11 September

Shorthorn National Show in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon.

Bersgrieve Limousin herd dispersal sale, Carnaross Mart, Co Meath.

Texel Society second main sale, Virginia Showgrounds, Virginia, Co Cavan.

Sunday 12 September

Hereford national show, Annaharvey Equestrian Centre, Tullamore, Co Offaly.