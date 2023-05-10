It’s a great honour and privilege to take up the presidency of the Irish Shows Association (ISA) as we start the 2023 showing journey.

My own personal journey in shows started with my local show in Arva, Co Cavan, where I exhibited, attended, and later in my teenage years took on more roles in the running of the annual show.

The showing scene in Ireland is a vital part of the rural fabric in all communities. The incredible foresight, dedication and effort of the founders of all shows have passed through generations to the present day.

There are challenges and it sometimes can be daunting to achieve what has been set out each year, but the resilience and determination of the human spirit comes to the fore to deliver these events.

Over the course of my term, I hope to be of assistance to all facets of the show scene. Society is changing and we must adapt or shows run the risk of being left behind as everything else is changing.

I would like to see a more efficient and streamlined approach between all aspects of showing in Ireland.

Some key points include communication, training, embracing a culture of help and comradery, better understanding of biodiversity and sustainability and also better recruitment of volunteers.

I want to acknowledge the support we receive from the Department of Agriculture and the Marine and the Department of Rural and Community Development. Minister Heather Humphries and Minister Charlie McConalogue deserve huge credit for their continued support to all shows.

On a personal level, I want to recognise the work of ISA national secretary, Jim Harrison, and my fellow board members in the ISA.

I also want to thank the volunteers throughout the island who continuously deliver our unique events on a voluntary basis.

Congratulate yourselves and encourage each other because each person makes a difference and there would be no shows without the huge amount of voluntary work that goes into each show.

Finally, I want to wish all exhibitors, organisers, sponsors, and patrons a safe and enjoyable year and I look forward to meeting some of you on the show circuit in 2023.