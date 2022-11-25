The eighth annual tractor run in Knock, Co Tipperary, will take place this Sunday 27 November.

The chosen charities for this year's run are the North Tipperary Hospice (Roscrea branch), the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit, Roscrea, Knock Tidy Villages and Knock Community Ball Wall Development.

There will also be a children’s tractor run, which will start in the school yard before the main run.

Starting at 1pm, the route for the run will be about 14km in total.

Auction

Following the run, a mega auction and raffle will take place with something to suit everyone, including animal feed, firewood and gifts.

"We are delighted to announce upcoming country music star Aisling Rafferty will be entertaining us on the day. This will be followed by the renowned Rock On Paddy, who will continue till late," chief organiser of the event Liam Flannery said.

There will be refreshments on the day and lots of entertainment for the whole family.

"We encourage everyone to come along for a great day out and show your support," Flannery added.

Route

The convoy will be led out of the village of Knock towards the main road, heading for Roscrea.

They will head down past Mulrooney’s Gala and turn left, passing Tesco, heading on towards the traffic lights.

At the lights, they will then turn left and head up through the town of Roscrea.

When they get to Shaw’s, they will veer right and head down Limerick Street.

They will continue on to the roundabout and take the first exit, passing the mart.

At McDonald’s roundabout, they will take the exit for Templemore and finally turn left back towards Knock village.

Hiatus

During COVID-19, Flannery said, the tractor run had to take a two-year hiatus.

However, the run was held virtually through the power of social media where people donated online for great local causes, which continued to raise funds for the chosen charities.