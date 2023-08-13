Pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal for full coverage from the event. \ Donal O'Leary

All roads lead to Tullamore Show this Sunday 13 August for the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show.

Months of preparation will culminate in the finest showcase of livestock for Ireland’s largest one-day livestock event.

The showgrounds is open to the public from 8.30am, but people are being urged to give themselves enough time as heavy traffic is expected.

Judging in the cattle rings will kick off at 10am sharp while the sheep rings will commence at 11am sharp.

The sustainable livestock village will be opened from 10.30am and the official opening of the show by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will take place at noon.

Highlights

Other highlights of the day include live music on the main stage from 10.30am, cookery demo from Neven Maguire at 11am and 2pm, fashion show with Catwalk Modelling Agency at 12.30pm, Odlums cookery championship results at 3pm and one of the main highlights of the day, the parade of champions which will take place at approximately 4.30pm in rings five and six.

The Irish Farmers Journal will have coverage from the event on our social media channels and keep an eye at www.farmersjournal.ie for show coverage.

Don’t forget you can upload your best photos from Tuallmore Show here. Don’t forget to tell us who is in the picture and make sure to add a caption!

Events

10am: Holstein Friesian confined - Ring 1

10am: Jersey classes - Ring 2

11.30am: Holstein Friesian handling classes - Ring 1

11.45am: Jersey champion - Ring 2

12.30pm: Holstein Friesian national classes - Ring 1

12.30pm: Dairy Shorthorn classes - Ring 2

1.30pm: Holstein Friesian junior dairy champion - Ring 1

2pm: Super 2,500 national Holstein Friesian heifer in milk - Ring 1

2.30pm: Dairy Shorthorn champion - Ring 2

3pm: €2,500 National Livestock Show senior cow in milk - Ring 1

4pm: FBD national senior Holstein Friesian champion - Ring 1

4.30pm: Parade of FBD National Livestock Show champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented.

Pedigree cattle

Judging timetable commencing at 10am.

10am: FBD National Livestock Show Young Pedigree Stockperson of the Year 2023 Ring 4

10am: Charolais Ring 10+11

10am: Hereford Ring 9

10am: Limousin Ring 12

10am: Simmental Ring 13

10am: Beef Shorthorn Ring 14

10am: Salers Ring 5

10am: Belgian Blue Ring 6

10:30am: Angus Ring 4

10am: Aubrac Ring 3

1pm: Parthenaise Ring 14

1pm: Irish Moiled Cattle Ring 5

1pm: Blonde D’Aquitaine Ring 6

4:30pm: Parade of FBD National Livestock Show champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented.

Commercial cattle

Judging timetable commencing at 10am.

9.45am: FBD young stockperson of the year (age 8-11) - Ring 7

10am: Calf breed classes - Ring 7

10am: FBD young stockperson of the year (age 12-16) - Ring 8

10.20am: Bullock classes - Ring 8

12pm: Moyvalley Meats €2,000 commercial factory bullock - Ring 7,8

12.30pm: Dawn Meats €2,000 factory heifer championship - Ring 7,8

1pm: FBD young stockperson of the year (age 17-26) - Ring 8

1pm: Calf weight classes - Ring 7

1.20pm: Heifer classes - Ring 8

2pm: Sustainable farmer awards - Ring 7

3pm: Kepak beef factory animal of the future - Ring 7,8

3.30pm: Best pair of commercial calves or senior cattle - Ring 7,8

4pm: Senior championship - Ring 7,8

4.15pm: Calf championship - Ring 7,8

4.30pm: Parade of FBD National Livestock Show champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented.

Sheep

Judging timetable commencing at 11am.

11am: Zwartables - Ring 1

11am: Charollais - Ring 2

11am: Rouge de L’Ouest - Ring 3

11am: Beltex - Ring 4

11am: Galway - Ring 5

11am: Lanarks - Ring 6

12.30pm: Blue-faced Leicester - Ring 1

12pm: Texel - Ring 2

12.30pm: Spotted Dutch - Ring 3

12.00pm: Welsh Lleyn - Ring 4