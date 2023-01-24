After a hugely successful inaugural event in 2022, the British Charolais Society returned to Borderway Mart in Carlisle on Friday 20 January for its elite female White Gold sale, which saw a combination of 17 maiden and served heifers from some of the breed’s leading herds rack up an average of £4,181.47 (€4,764.43).
The renowned Harestone Herd of R & N Barclay of Aberdeenshire brought forward a team of four heifers for the elite White Gold female sale, with two of these stylish females securing the top two prices of the day.
Selling for 6,000gns (€6,510.95) was December 2020-born Harestone Royalamelie. This impressive heifer had a number of heavy hitters in her pedigree, sired by the 23,000gns Goldies Oasis and she is out of Harestone Jutty who is a daughter of Thrunton Fearless.
Royalamelie’s half-sister, Harestone Roxanne, who is also sired by the 23,000gns Goldies Oasis followed suit when she sold for 5,500gns (€5,968.36). She is out of Harestone Lively, a daughter of Allanfauld Gambler and followed her sale-topping stablemate to the Bombax Charolais Herd of C Smeaton and Sons in Forfar, Angus.
Following suit to the top was Tweedale Sureprincess, a 17-month-old Blelack Blackberet daughter from the herd of J Watson and Co, Northumberland.
Her dam is Tweedale Icemaiden out of the renowned easy-calving sire, Blelack Digger and she sold to D and D Morgan of the Alltgoch Herd for 5,000gns (€5,425.78).
Fourteen-month-old Tweedale Spicegirl followed on selling for 4,800gns (€5,208.76).
The Westcarse Jimmy daughter is out of Tweedale Mygirl who is sired by the 18,000gns Thrunton Fairfax.
J H C Campbell and Sons from Northumberland brought forward Thrunton Ribbon who sold for 4,500gns (€4,883.20) on the day. She was in-calf to Whitecliffe Orwell, a son of Thrunton Fairfax and is sired by the 14k Westcarse Jimmy.
Her dam, Thrunton Nellie, is a daughter of the 20,000gns, Balmyle Magnate.
For a second time on the day, the hammer fell at 4,500gns (€4,883.20) when Balthayock Soprano from the renowned Balthayock Herd of D F W H and N R Walters of Perth left the ring.
The young homebred heifer sired by the 14,000gns Balthayock Loyalist is out of Balthayock May, who is sired by another homebred bull, Balthayock Impression.
